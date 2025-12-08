Revival of St. Petersburg's iconic Science Center moves forward

The Brief The city of St. Pete will officially sell the Science Center to the St. Pete STEAM group. The sale will revive the shuttered center that closed 11 years ago. There is a groundbreaking planned for January 2026 with plans to open a new science center in 2027 before summer camps.



The long-awaited revival of St. Petersburg's beloved Science Center is officially underway, following the city council's decision to sell the property to the St. Pete STEAM Group.

The move marks a significant step in transforming the shuttered facility into a modern hub for science and technology education.

The backstory:

Generations of St. Petersburg residents fondly remember the Science Center, which closed its doors 11 years ago. The city had considered using the site for sewer expansion, but passionate pleas from the community convinced leaders to preserve the historic institution. On Thursday, the council approved the sale for $1.6 million, paving the way for a new era of innovation.

City Council Rep Corey Givens expressed his excitement about the project: "Having grown up at the Science Center, I'm glad we are able to revive an iconic institution. This is exciting."

Timeline:

The St. Pete STEAM Group plans to break ground next year on a facility that promises to inspire future generations. While it may not resemble the Science Center of the past, organizer Joe Hamilton is confident that the new center will meet the area's evolving needs. The plans include an AI Village, a focus on cutting-edge technology, a star-gazing center, and unique event spaces.

"Our artificial intelligence center of excellence will be crucial for preparing our community for upcoming transformational technology shifts," said Hamilton. "It will also aid in economic development and help differentiate us from universities offering AI courses by providing this additional asset."

The group has already raised $16 million and received $7 million in state funding, with plans to break ground in January. "We've already got the facility mostly designed, our developer selected, and a good amount of capital raised," Hamilton added. "We still need to raise a little more to complete the project."

What's next:

Hamilton said they plan to break ground January 9, with construction on the building starting in April. He said they plan to have the new science center open in 2027 before summer camps.

A fundraising campaign to raise the additional $10 million begins next year as well.

