Florida woman confesses to stabbing roommate to death, driving victim’s vehicle to Sarasota: CCSO

The Brief A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her roommate to death. Investigators said Shannon Rose Giblin then stole the victim's truck and drove to Sarasota. Giblin was charged with murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle.



A Florida man is dead, and his roommate is behind bars after a stabbing on Sunday night, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Deputies said when they were sent to a home on Gewant Boulevard to investigate a report of someone not breathing, they found Paul De Wayne Bradley deceased.

According to detectives, the victim’s pickup truck was gone and had been driven to Sarasota.

Shannon Rose Giblin, the victim’s roommate, was identified as a possible suspect in Bradley’s death.

She was detained after deputies found her in the victim’s truck in Sarasota.

Dig deeper:

Detectives said Giblin confessed to stabbing Bradley during an argument, covered him with a tarp when she realized he was beyond help and took off in his truck.

Giblin, who was charged with murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle, is being held without bond.

What they're saying:

"I want to recognize my Major Crimes detectives who worked this case through the night and identified the suspect quickly," Sheriff Bill Prummell." They truly show a dedication to their craft and the results are irrefutable. I also want to thank the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for their quick actions in locating and detaining her based on the intelligence my team was able to share. As I have always said, Southwest Florida is fortunate to have law enforcement who work together so effectively for the people we serve."