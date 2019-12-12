Reward for serial bank robbery suspect, carjacker increases to $50K, FBI says

article

The FBI says the reward has increased to $50,000 for a man wanted in a series of bank robberies and carjackings in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Investigators said the man shot a Brink's driver who was replenishing cash in the ATM outside of the GTE Financial in Brandon on Friday. The suspect then shot a good Samaritan who tried to help the driver.

Brinks added $15,000 to the existing $35,000 offered in this case, bringing the total up to $50,000 for information leading to the information and arrest of the suspect.

The man is also believed to be the same person wanted in five bank robberies in the Tampa Bay area:

October 22, 2018 - Mid-Florida Credit Union, 825 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon

February 22, 2019 - Mid-Florida Credit Union, 3202 West Waters Avenue, Tampa

June 19, 2019 - Mid-Florida Credit Union, 4300 Park Boulevard, Pinellas Park

August 27, 2019 - Suncoast Credit Union, 3234 South Miller Road, Valrico

October 9, 2019 - Mid-Florida Credit Union, 29383 US 19 North, Clearwater

According to the FBI, the man is suspected of two carjackings in St. Petersburg as well. Both incidents happened at 8101 4th Street North on Aug. 26 and Nov. 4.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 to 40 years old. He is about 5'10" to 6' tall with a slender build. Investigators say he wears a black and gray dreadlocks wig and possibly has gold teeth.

The FBI says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Tampa field office at 813-253-1000, or submit a tip on the FBI's website.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS or visit their website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.