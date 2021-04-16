Reward offered for information in case of 26 abandoned puppies, dogs

The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County is offering a $4,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction into an animal abuse investigation.

A week ago, 26 dogs and puppies were rescued after they were found piled into a small wire crate and abandoned on a dirt road, without food, water, or shelter.

"What this person chose to do was a crime. These dogs were left there to die," said the chief operating officer for the Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County Michelle Quigley.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating after 26 dogs and puppies were abandoned. Photo courtesy: The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County

Fortunately, law enforcement got them to our shelter quickly to ensure that they received the care they desperately needed.

"A few more hours out there on their own, the puppies would have suffocated under the weight of all the other dogs that were piled on top of them," added Quigley.

The animals will need further medical treatment before they can be made available for adoption.

"The younger kids were very dehydrated, lethargic. We were worried about being hypoglycemic. They were dirty, unkempt, had overgrown nails," said Quigley.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

The dogs were found at the 4300 block of 25th St. SW in Vero Beach. Anyone with tips or leads regarding this case should call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-569-6700 and reference incident #21-49824.

