Reward offered to find suspect who shot Plant City gas station clerk shot in the face during robbery

A $3,000 reward is being offered to find the suspect who shot a Plant City gas station clerk in the face during a robbery.

Plant City police said a masked suspect entered the Sunoco on James L. Redman Parkway just before midnight on Sunday, brandishing a handgun and demanding cash.

Investigators said the clerk complied with the suspect's orders and opened the register, allowing the masked man to take some of the cash. But as the clerk stood by with his hands in the air, the gunman shot him in the face, then fled the area on foot.

Customers found the critically-injured clerk behind the counter and called police. The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police say the suspect covered his entire face and body with a shirt, long pants, long sleeves, gloves and a black hat.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or make an anonymous report online on the Crime Stoppers website.