‘Ride of Silence' brings awareness to dangers bicyclists face on the road

Groups gathered around the world and across the Tampa Bay area for the "Ride of Silence." The annual ride, now in its 20th year, honors those killed or injured while cycling on public roadways and raised awareness to share the road.

Those that participated in the 10-mile silent ride in St. Petersburg said it’s deeply personal to them.

"I wear this shirt to honor Richard Gaston, who was killed on his bicycle in 2015," Sabine Prather a cyclist said. "He rode his bike all the time. He was on the street with a friend and both of them were killed by a driver instantly. And I try to memorialize him when I can. And I want to remember him and remember that bikes are traffic and people need to be aware."

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) in 2021 there were 6,392 bicycle crashes and 182 bicycle fatalities in Florida – up from 158 bicycle fatalities in 2020.

State law requires drivers to give bicyclists a minimum of three feet of clearance when driving alongside or passing them, but cyclists said that usually doesn’t happen.

"A lot of times just riding out. People aren’t looking both ways when coming out. They’re looking for a car coming, but they’re not looking the other way. So, I’ve had many several close calls," Paul Schlimme of Tampa Bay Cycling said.