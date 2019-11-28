Rider hospitalized after water scooter crash

article

A crash involving a personal watercraft and a boat sent one person to the hospital on Thanksgiving.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the Jungle Prada boat ramp in St. Pete. Witnesses say a water scooter rider was jumping the wake behind the boat in Boca Ciega Bay, but later crossed in front of the boat and was hit.

The rider was taken to the hospital. The two people on the boat said they were not hurt.

Authorities with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and FWC are investigating.

