Ringling Bridge lights up in patriotic sign of solidarity against COVID-19

The Ringling Bridge in Sarasota boasted a patriotic palette as it lit up in red, white and blue Wednesday night.

Sarasota city staff and Commissioner Helen Brody asked for the colors of the bridge to be changed to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 32 people in Sarasota County had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and one died from it.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

