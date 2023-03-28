River Ranch camps closed due to 300-acre wildfire

Press play above to watch live aerial footage

The River Ranch camping area in Polk County was closed early Tuesday evening while crews battle a growing wildfire.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire, named the Right Gate Fire, covered 300 acres in the area south of Lake Kissimmee and west of the Kissimmee River.

Possible smoke was visible on SkyTower Radar south of Lake Kissimmee.

Aerial view of Right Gate fire at River Ranch

Lakeland District Wildfire Mitigation officials said dry, windy conditions were fueling the fire. More than 9-dozen firefighters were working to contain the flames.

They said camps at River Ranch had been destroyed, but it was too early to provide an exact count.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.