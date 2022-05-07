Riverfest returns to downtown Tampa

article

After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riverfest returns to Curtis Hixon Park this weekend.

This is year three for the public, two-day, free event, which is typically held the first weekend in May.

The festival will span the entire length of the downtown Riverwalk, including several parks, and features family-friendly activities and events that highlight the city’s cultural institutions, musicians and restaurants.

The event kicks off Friday night with the ‘Taste of Riverwalk’ and features a balloon glow at sunset both nights.

There will also be a wiener dog derby, taco festival, lantern parade, yoga in the park and a paddle invasion.

