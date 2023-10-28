Riverview couple ditches scrubs for aprons and launches Cuban restaurant: ‘Failure is not an option’

A Riverview couple is taking a leap of faith and putting their heart and soul on the line and into their food at Box of Cubans.

Marcos and Oni Silverio worked in healthcare for years, but when things began to change in the industry, they made a change in their careers and opened Box of Cubans restaurant.

"I said let’s go for it. Let’s make it happen," Marcos Silverio stated.

The Silverios launched their Cuban restaurant in a gas station in the Cuban sandwich capital of the world.

"When we started, the criteria was very simple," Marcos Silverio shared. "If we can go into a gas station in the Cuban sandwich capital of the world, and we have success, then we have somethin. Failure was just not an option for us."

Box of Cubans' story is one of growth and determination that embodies Cuban cuisine, combining family values and tradition.

The restaurant’s motto is, "In the Cuban culture, family is everything." Silverio said that fundamental idea supports all that Box of Cubans does, making it a beloved gathering place for real Cuban cuisine.

Cuban family gatherings are known for their vibrant salsa music, camaraderie, and spontaneous dancing. The smell of lechon, pulled pork and black beans simmering flow throughout the store.

Silverio say these are the scents of love, a testament to the fact that, in Cuban culture, food is the ultimate manifestation of love.

The Silverios say a commitment to the community is a paramount principle at their restaurant. They vow to prepare the food with the same love, attention, and diligence that is seen in Cuban culture. This commitment to tradition, while sharing the rich culture and flavors with the world, is what the Silverios say sets Box of Cubans apart from other restaurants.

As a family-run business, Box of Cubans takes pride in upholding the cherished values passed down through generations. The familial bond among the staff is the secret ingredient that goes into every dish, whether it's a classic Cuban sandwich, café con leche, or a friendly customer interaction.

The range of offerings ensures there's something for everyone, from coffee connoisseurs to those seeking a taste of Cuban tradition.

"We are coffee, specialty coffees, gourmet sandwiches, rice bowls, and we are also empanadas," Silverio said.

Freshness is a cornerstone of Box of Cubans' culinary tradition.

"We make everything fresh, and I told my husband it's so important to make everything fresh and specialize in what we do," Oni Silverio emphasized.

Box of Cubans offers its own signature sauces, including a house cilantro sauce, mayo ketchup, hot sauce, and a mustard sauce, adding a special touch to their offerings.

The Silverios have big dreams for the future of Box of Cubans. They want to become a national company and start franchising.

The Silverios' ambition to share their love for Cuban culture and cuisine is making their dream a reality.