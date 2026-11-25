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The Brief Polk County deputies arrested Luis Anibal Jimenez on attempted murder charges after investigators say he poisoned a woman's food with Alprazolam. A witness told investigators Jimenez sprinkled a white powder onto the victim’s evening salads and Taco Bell orders. Investigators say Jimenez hoped his partner would die so he could collect her life insurance money and financial assets.



A Polk County man is facing a first-degree attempted murder charge after deputies say he repeatedly poisoned a woman’s dinner with prescription sedatives in a plot to collect her life insurance and financial assets.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested Luis Anibal Jimenez on Nov. 7 following a monthslong investigation into the near-fatal hospitalization of a woman who lived with him in Winter Haven.

Polk County poisoning investigation

Timeline:

Deputies began investigating a potential poisoning on Oct. 5. According to an affidavit, investigators learned the victim had lived with Jimenez for the past three years and fell seriously ill on several occasions at the shared home.

Authorities say Jimenez knowingly introduced the woman’s prescribed Alprazolam into her food, causing serious bodily injury and a long-term seizure disorder. Following his Nov. 7 arrest on charges of poisoning food or water and dispensing a controlled substance, investigators added charges of attempted murder in the first degree, possession of Alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hospitalization and medical records

The backstory:

The victim’s health reached a critical point on the morning of Jan. 13, when she was taken to HCA Heart of Florida, according to the affidavit. Documents show that doctors admitted her to HCA Poinciana for a suspected overdose before transferring her to HCA Lake Monroe, where she required ongoing ventilation and EEG monitoring to survive.

Medical staff administered Naloxone and intubated the woman before discharging her on Jan. 19, after which she developed a seizure disorder, according to investigators. When the woman returned to the hospital later in the year, the same medical staff informed her that January lab results showed an excess of Alprazolam in her system, including a urinary drug screen displaying "Positive H" for benzodiazepines and acute hypoxemic and hypercapnic respiratory failure, according to the affidavit.

Witness describes poisoned dinners

What they're saying:

The victim’s friend contacted her after a witness told her that he saw Jimenez sprinkling a substance into the victim’s food, according to the affidavit. During an Oct. 28 interview, the witness told investigators Jimenez typically brought the victim a salad or Taco Bell when she felt unwell.

The witness added that Jimenez seasoned only the victim’s evening meals with a white powdery substance kept in a small bottle in his pocket, leaving her lethargic and making her "look like a zombie," the affidavit states. The witness also told investigators that Jimenez hid a medicine bottle behind items on the tallest shelf in the home where only he could reach it.

Prescription details and financial claims

By the numbers:

Records obtained via HIPAA waiver from the victim’s psychiatrist confirmed she is prescribed 1 mg of Alprazolam three times a day, according to the sheriff's office. She told deputies she regulated her own doses, never authorized Jimenez to put medication in her food or drinks and noticed pills missing after returning from the hospital, noting Jimenez spent extended periods in the bathroom where she stored her prescriptions.

The victim’s friend told investigators Jimenez frequently claimed that the victim was going to die soon, he wanted to marry her and hoped she would leave him all her financial assets and name him as her life insurance beneficiary. Both witnesses noted that Jimenez used alleged medical issues to avoid employment while still going to the gym, relying on the victim’s credit cards and seeking financial gain from her life insurance and her disabled son's government assistance, according to the affidavit.