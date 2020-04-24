Road closures announced as state tries to speed up I-275 construction project

article

Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation plan a double-night lane closure near the north end of the Howard Frankland Bridge beginning next week.

Northbound lanes of Interstate 275 will be closed between State Road 60 and West Shore Boulevard. Southbound I-275 will be closed between West Shore Boulevard and SR-60 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on April 26 and 27.

Both directions of I-275 will be detoured to Kennedy Boulevard around the closed sections of the interstate.



During this time, the ramp from eastbound SR 60 onto northbound I-275 will also be closed; drivers will need to access northbound I-275 from West Shore Boulevard or other interchanges east of West Shore Boulevard.



As a part of the project, workers are adding lanes to the section of highway that condenses from four lanes to two.

Once completed, drivers will have three lanes continuing northbound on I-275, and three lanes to exit toward both downtown and the airport.

Below are the detour routes for the main traffic movements that will be impacted -



Detour for Northbound I-275:

All traffic will be directed off at Exit 39 and will be detoured east on Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60 to Lois Avenue. At Lois Avenue, drivers will turn left and go north to the entrance ramp onto northbound I-275.



Detour for Southbound I-275:

All traffic will be directed off at West Shore Boulevard (Exit 40A). After exiting, drivers will turn left and go south to Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60, turn right and go west towards I-275. At the traffic signal on the west side of Westshore Plaza, turn left and go west to the entrance ramp onto southbound I-275. Please note: After going through the Hoover Boulevard intersection, there is no turning back from entering southbound I-275 and crossing over Old Tampa Bay on the Howard Frankland Bridge.



Detour for Southbound I-275 to Westbound SR 60/Tampa International Airport/Veterans Expressway (Exit 39):

Use Exit 40A to West Shore Boulevard. At the end of the ramp, turn right and go north on West Shore Boulevard to Spruce Street. Turn left onto Spruce Street and go west to the entrance to TIA or continue onto westbound SR 60.



Detour for Eastbound SR 60 and Tampa International Airport onto northbound I-275:

Traffic will continue past the "loop" entrance ramp onto northbound I-275 and continue east on Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60 to Lois Avenue. At Lois Avenue, drivers will turn left and go north to the entrance ramp onto northbound I-275.

