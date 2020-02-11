Road surveyor dies in Lakeland crash, police say

A road surveyor passed away after the driver of a pickup truck crashed into him Monday afternoon, police said.

Lakeland police said they responded to the traffic crash around 12:14 p.m. It occurred at 4000 Lakeland Highlands Road near the Polk Parkway.

According to preliminary information, the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150 was heading north on Lakeland Highlands Road on the inside lane. Police said 42-year-old Abraham Ira Remchuk was standing in the road near the inside and middle northbound lanes performing survey work.

Police said the driver of the truck told them she looked down to check her speed, and when she did, the truck hit Remchuk.

Police said the force of impact caused Remchuk to strike another passing vehicle before falling into the roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped and stayed at the scene.

Remchuk was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he passed away.

Police said Remchuk was a licensed surveyor and mapper. As of Tuesday morning, it was unclear what project he was working on. They said he was standing near surveying equipment and was wearing orange clothing.

Investigators said there were no warning signs displayed in the area to indicate a surveyor was nearby. There were also no safety cones in the roadway where he was working, they added.

Neither speed nor impairment appeared to be an issue in the crash, police said, however, a toxicology test will be done on the driver, which is a standard procedure.



If anyone has any additional information regarding the crash, they asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Tyler Anderson at 863-834-2553 or email tyler.anderson@lakelandgov.net.

