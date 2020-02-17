‘Romp’ of playful otters appear on Florida boardwalk

A few river otters in Florida were feeling extra playful on Valentine’s Day.

Shawn McCrohan, the associate director of Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples, Florida, stumbled upon the otters as they were playing along the boardwalk. Audubon officials said this type of play teaches them survival skills and reinforces bonds.

According to Audubon, river otters can be found throughout North America and are known to be active, entertaining and social within their family groups.

Apparently, a group of otters on land is called a “romp.” When they are in the water, the group is called a “raft.” This specific group played around until they got bored, and went back into the swamp.

The public can visit Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary every day. The boardwalk hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

