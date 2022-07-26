Rowdies moving practice facility across Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team is moving its practice facility from one side of Tampa Bay to the other.

The team currently practices at their home at Al Lang Field which it leases from the city of St. Petersburg.

In January, the Rowdies will take over as the main tenant of the soccer complex near the corner of Waters Avenue and Benjamin Road in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are moving, but just for training, to a facility in Tampa.

The team will take advantage of two natural grass fields and one FIFA-approved artificial turf field.

The move for the team’s training will happens January 1. The Rowdies will still host matches at Al Lang Field.

Tampa Bay Rays owner Stu Sternberg owns the team.