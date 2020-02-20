Runways shut down after small plane lands on belly at Daytona Beach airport

Two people are safe after officials say a non-commercial plane made a hard landing at Daytona Beach International Airport on Thursday.

According to the airport, the small plane landed on its belly around 12:45 p.m. Two people were on board the Cessna Citation Mustang at the time. No one was injured.

FOX 35's Vicki Karr says that the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the plane landed with its gear up and collapsed upon landing.

"Runways are closed at this time. Crews are working to remove the plane and inspect runways before reopening," the airport said in a tweet.

Passengers should check with airlines for updates on flights.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.