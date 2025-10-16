Ruskin home invasion leaves 1 injured: HCSO

The Brief One person was injured in a reported home invasion in Ruskin on Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Vine Cliff Street. No one has been arrested.



What we know:

HCSO says the victim of the home invasion called 911 shortly before 12:45 a.m.

It happened on Vine Cliff Street.

Initial reports show that one person in the home suffered a non-firearm-related injury.

No arrests had been made as of 8:45 a.m.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the home invasion.

Investigators have not said how many people were inside at the time.

No information regarding a suspect has been released.