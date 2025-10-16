Ruskin home invasion leaves 1 injured: HCSO
RUSKIN, Fla. - One person was injured in a reported home invasion in Ruskin on Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
HCSO says the victim of the home invasion called 911 shortly before 12:45 a.m.
It happened on Vine Cliff Street.
Initial reports show that one person in the home suffered a non-firearm-related injury.
No arrests had been made as of 8:45 a.m.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led up to the home invasion.
Investigators have not said how many people were inside at the time.
No information regarding a suspect has been released.
The Source: This article was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.