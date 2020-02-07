Ruskin man charged with 100 counts of child pornography

Deputies say a Hillsborough County man faces child porn charges after a search of his home.

On February 7, the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office said they arrested William Luciano, 67, on 100 counts of child pornography.

Detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant at his home on Charr Island Street in Ruskin. When the detectives searched the home, deputies say they found more than 100 images of child pornography.