Rye Road Giraffe Christmas Celebration free this weekend
BRADENTON, Fla. - There's always something uniquely Florida to do around the holidays.
If you're looking for a new family Christmas adventure, check out the Rye Road Giraffes Christmas Celebration in Bradenton.
It's part farm and part circus, but it's all outdoors. See giraffes, camels, zebras, and even a socially distant Santa.
Serge Coronas, Jr. owns the Rye Road Giraffe Farm and is welcoming families for free this weekend.
They ask anyone interested in coming to make a reservation through the farm's Facebook page, facebook.com/TheRyeRoadGiraffes.
The farm is located at 211 Rye Road NE, Bradenton, 34212.