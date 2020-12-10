Rye Road Giraffe Christmas Celebration free this weekend

There's always something uniquely Florida to do around the holidays.

If you're looking for a new family Christmas adventure, check out the Rye Road Giraffes Christmas Celebration in Bradenton.

It's part farm and part circus, but it's all outdoors. See giraffes, camels, zebras, and even a socially distant Santa.

Serge Coronas, Jr. owns the Rye Road Giraffe Farm and is welcoming families for free this weekend.

They ask anyone interested in coming to make a reservation through the farm's Facebook page, facebook.com/TheRyeRoadGiraffes.

The farm is located at 211 Rye Road NE, Bradenton, 34212.