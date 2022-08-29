Safety advocacy group to make its case to Clearwater leaders following three deadly crashes

Forward Pinellas was already planning to talk to Clearwater City Council about improving the streets for pedestrians and bikers, but after the loss of not just one, but three pedestrians in Pinellas and Pasco counties on Friday, the conversation comes with much more urgency.

Three families are now grieving the loss of a loved one. Early Friday morning, the first tragedy happened around 4:15 a.m. when a 71-year-old was killed on U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday while crossing against the light. Then at 6 a.m. in Seminole, an 85-year-old was hit trying to cross Starkey Road, not in a designated crosswalk.

Then at 6:44 a.m., 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was killed on Belleair Road while walking to get on the bus for Largo High School. The roadway was unlit. His little sister was walking with him at the time. She was uninjured but watched the whole tragedy play out in front of her.

MORE: Largo High teen dies in crash after trying to cross 'unlighted roadway,' troopers say

All were killed in a matter of 2.5 hours in both counties.

"At some point we have to figure out how to make it safe for the community, and especially safe for the kids in the morning," said Weiser's uncle, Matt Croasmun.

While tragic, Forward Pinellas told FOX 13 that it’s unfortunately all too common. There were 107 pedestrians killed in 2021 just in Pinellas County. The organization says an average of two pedestrians are also severely hurt every day.

"It's just a really sad day," said Whit Blanton with Forward Pinellas. "It is just really disappointing and really makes me think that we have to redouble our efforts to really focus on the message."

The group is now asking Clearwater City Council to sign a resolution to take every step possible to help pedestrian and bike safety.

Clearwater’s City Manager said this is a statewide issue. However, he said they’ll be looking into signage, lighting, street markers, and intersection placement to help improve safety for pedestrians

City Council is scheduled to meet Monday morning.