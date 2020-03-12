Saint Leo University moving classes online to avoid spread of COVID-19

Saint Leo University announced Thursday that it will move to online classes to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The university said online classes will begin March 23 for those students who attend classes at the main campus. Students at its residential campus in Pasco County are currently on spring break and are being asked not to return to campus.

Education center students at Saint Leo’s Tampa (Channelside); MacDill Air Force Base; Pasco-Hernando State College sites in New Port Richey, Spring Hill, and Brooksville; and Lakeland locations will begin online classes March 16.

The university canceled all larger group events and suspended all sports activities indefinitely. School officials said no fans will be permitted at the acrobatics & tumbling home events. According to the school, additional details about individual cancellations will be shared by event organizers.