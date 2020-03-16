Salt Lake City police ask criminals to do their part to stop coronavirus spread

As the U.S. faces the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19 spreading in the country, one police department wanted to create a little laughter.

In a light-hearted social media post, the Salt Lake City Police Department asked for all criminal activities to be placed on a hiatus.

“Due to the confirmed case of COVID-19 from community spread, SLCPD is asking all criminal activities/nefarious behavior to cease until further notice. We appreciate your anticipated cooperating in halting crime & thank you criminals in advance. We will let you know when you can return to your non criminal behavior.”

The post ended with the following hashtags: #SocialDistancingNow #behaveyourself

The agency also provided a link to additional information on the novel coronavirus for its city residents. The Facebook post has since gone viral, with many finding the sense of humor in the post:

“I can’t tell if you are joking or not but this is hilarious.”

“Maybe they can work from home?!”

“I hope this is a joke.”

“Best police ever”

“How many people are like me who just followed them for this post only.”



