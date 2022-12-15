Expand / Collapse search

Same-sex marriage ban in Florida law targeted

By NSF staff
Florida
The News Service of Florida
A huge multi-colored flag flies over Ocean Drive as people participate in the Pride Parade, during the Miami Beach Pride Festival, in Lummus Park, South Beach, Florida on September 19, 2021. article

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. 

But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday that would change that. 

The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of the law that includes the ban. Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the ban was unconstitutional. 

The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide. 

While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the Republican-controlled Legislature has not removed it from state law. 

The 2023 session will start in March.