San Antonio Zoo's tortoise beats the heat amid record temperatures

A tortoise held its head in front of a streaming faucet at the San Antonio Zoo last week, as a record temperature of 105 degrees was recorded in the Texas city.

The video, posted by the zoo on July 14, shows the tortoise beating the heat with slow-and-steady determination.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said July 14 saw record high temperatures, with the city of Del Rio reaching 111 degrees and San Antonio reaching 105 degrees.

Extreme heat has been continuously forecast for southern Texas, with temperature projections around 100 F in several cities on July 20, according to the NWS.