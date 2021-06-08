San Jose mother arrested after body of 7-year-old son found in Las Vegas

article

A 35-year-old mother from San Jose has been arrested after the body of her 7-year-old son was found in Las Vegas.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Las Vegas police said Samantha Moreno Rodriguez arrested in Denver, Colo., by the Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force led by the FBI. She was last seen at a Denver area hotel on May 31 after she checked into a hotel alone, authorities said.

She will be booked into an area jail pending extradition to Las Vegas, police said.

The body of her son, Liam Husted, was found on May 28 on a trail in Mountain Springs, Nevada.

Police have not yet revealed an apparent motive or provided any evidence linking Rodriguez to the death, other than the two of them were on a road trip together. Efforts to immediately reach Rodriguez were not immediately successful.

Las Vegas Police Lt. Raymond Spencer said he received a phone call last week from a sergeant with the San Jose Police Department about a missing person case in the Bay Area that could be linked to the case in Las Vegas.

Undated photo of Liam Husted.

Liam and Rodriguez left San Jose on May 24, Spencer said, adding that their dark blue 2007 Dodge Caliber was packed full of belongings. The father did not contact authorities until June 1.

"The father did not feel that his son was in harm’s way," Spencer said, adding that the father is not a suspect. "Not trying to get the mother into trouble, he did not want to file any type of charges or anything."

A family friend of Liam's mother told police that she had not seen Rodriguez or the young boy in over two weeks.

The family friend said she saw a composite sketch of John "Little Zion" Doe that was featured in news coverage and believed it resembled the little boy, according to police.

The woman went to San Jose police late last week to share what information she knew.

A Las Vegas detective flew to San Jose to retrieve some of the boy's personal belongings, clothing, and a pillow, for forensic scientists to obtain DNA evidence.

On Monday, forensic scientists positively identified the body found as Liam's.

Liam's family told KTVU that he was a very sweet boy.

"We are devastated. Liam was a happy, sweet, innocent child who adored his father. It is a complete tragedy," the boy's grandfather Chris Husted said in a statement. "Liam was a special needs child, at a disadvantage and dependent on others' kindness. Unfortunately, his mother took that away."

A former neighbor in San Jose said the family kept to themselves and she never saw any trouble.

"He was just a little boy, he seemed sweet to me," said Elaine Minnelli. "It’s horrific."

KTVU's Azenith Smith contributed to this report. This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.