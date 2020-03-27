Sandy Lane Elementary School connect with students by parading through neighborhoods

article

Teachers and staff from Sandy Lane Elementary school piled in their cars Friday morning and paraded through neighborhoods around the school as a way to connect with their students who are home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They made signs, honked their horns and waved at students along the way.

An officer from the Clearwater Police Department escorted the teachers along the parade route.

Teachers said it was hard to tell who was having more fun- the teachers seeing their students or the students seeing their teachers.

