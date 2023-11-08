Sara Ebersole: Florida woman still missing 8 months after vanishing following alleged 'Uber' ride

Stream FOX 35 News

Deputies are asking for the community's help in the investigation into the disappearance of Sara Gail Ebersole, a Central Florida woman who seemingly vanished eight months ago in Marion County.

Ebersole was reported missing on March 8, 2023, by her roommate. She reportedly left without taking any clothes with her. She has not posted anything to social media and her financial accounts have shown no activity.

Investigators said Ebersole was last seen during the early morning hours of March 3, 2023.

This photo of Sara Gail Ebersole was taken the night she disappeared, authorities said.

What we know about the case

On March 2, deputies said Ebersole was given a ride by James Robinson from a convenience store to his home located at 18080 North U.S. Highway 441 in Reddick, Florida.

Deputies did not reveal the relationship between the two.

Ebersole reportedly spent some time with Robinson that night, as well as James Schaller and Teesha McDermitt, a couple who lived in the other half of the subdivided residence.

"That night, sometime after midnight, Sara either left that residence alive, or she didn’t," the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO) said in a Facebook post.

The alleged Uber ride

According to MCSO, "if the residents of that house are to be believed," Ebersole reportedly left the home with an alleged Uber driver. The vehicle was described as a newer model, blue sedan, possibly a Hyundai.

It was allegedly being driven by a Hispanic man in his mid-30’s, approximately 5’8" tall, with a thin build, and long dark hair.

"If Sara didn’t leave that residence alive, it means that something happened to her while she was there and that the story of the Uber driver was fabricated to send detectives down a rabbit hole," MCSO said in the post.

Detectives investigated the Uber ride claim and confirmed Ebersole did not order any Uber services on the night she disappeared, but they have not ruled out the possibility that she could have received an off-the-books ride form a Gainesville-based Uber driver.

Social media speculation

The sheriff's office took to Facebook to share the latest updates on the case after learning their investigation had become the "subject of much speculation on social media" and people were trying to conduct their own investigation into Ebersole's disappearance.

"We fully understand that those who loved Sara want to uncover the truth about what happened to her. We share that same goal, but we also have the goal of ensuring that if somebody killed Sara or committed any other crime related to her disappearance, they can and will be held fully accountable in a court of law. That requires that evidence – including the statements of witnesses and persons of interest – be gathered meticulously and methodically, with a definite plan in mind," MCSO said in the post.

Anyone with any information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers.