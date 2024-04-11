Expand / Collapse search
Sarasota beach named best in Florida by Reader's Digest

By
Published  April 11, 2024 8:22am EDT
Sarasota
FOX 13 News

SARASOTA, Fla. - Lido Key Beach in Sarasota was ranked as the best beach in Florida by Reader's Digest in their recent list of the best getaways in each state. 

Weather in Tampa: Line of strong storms with severe weather threat on the way Thursday

The publication lauded the ‘cosmopolitan Gulf Coast beach choice' for its soft sand, gentle waves, and low-key, family-friendly vibe. 

Lido and the city of Sarasota in general earned high marks for their charm and hospitality, the article wrote, even while they may not be as widely known as South Beach or Clearwater

Click here to see the full list. 