Sarasota beach named best in Florida by Reader's Digest

Lido Key Beach in Sarasota was ranked as the best beach in Florida by Reader's Digest in their recent list of the best getaways in each state.

The publication lauded the ‘cosmopolitan Gulf Coast beach choice' for its soft sand, gentle waves, and low-key, family-friendly vibe.

Lido and the city of Sarasota in general earned high marks for their charm and hospitality, the article wrote, even while they may not be as widely known as South Beach or Clearwater.

