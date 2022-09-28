Hurricane Ian drains water across Tampa Bay area

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:40 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:23 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Ian drains water across Tampa Bay area

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 10:57AM
FOX 13 News

Video: Hurricane Ian pushes water out of Hillsborough Bay

Along Bayshore Boulevard, Hurricane Ian's winds drained the water out of Hillsborough Bay. An eerie sight which also occurred back in 2017 during Hurricane Irma. Video shows a timelapse from a weather camera and ground video from FOX 13 crews.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian making landfall south of Tampa Bay, the eerie imagery – reminiscent of those from Hurricane Irma in 2017 – of an empty Hillsborough Bay and other local waterways are back.

Photo: An empty Hillsborough Bay along Bayshore Boulevard

An empty Hillsborough Bay along Bayshore Boulevard (Tampa Police Department)

Strong winds from the storm – even though its eye is about 200 miles away from Tampa Bay as of 9 a.m. – are pushing water out of the bays and bayous, including Hillsborough Bay along Bayshore Boulevard and the Intracoastal areas in Pinellas County.

Photo: Water drained due to Hurricane Ian's winds over near Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Water drained due to Hurricane Ian's winds over near Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The same was seen down in Venice before 10 a.m., closer to where Ian is expected to make landfall.

Over in Hudson Beach, the water receded, leaving behind sand and buoys. 

Hudson Beach (Provided by Travis Boles)

Bradenton police shared images showing the same taking place along the Manatee River.

"This is the Manatee river in Ellenton. Here, there's usually 2-3 feet of water, but the water is being sucked out right now. #HurricaneIan," they wrote.

Here's video out of Osprey.

Water will rush back in as though after Ian passes.

"Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk," FEMA tweeted.

If Tampa Bay was on the receiving end of the eastern side of the storm, it would've been a different story for its waterways. The right front quadrant, from essentially 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock on our imaginary clock, has the strongest winds and worst storm surge.

READ: Why is the right side of a hurricane more dangerous?

Photo: Satellite image of Hurricane Ian with graphic showing storm broken into four quadrants.

(GOES-16 image courtesy NOAA/CIRA/RAAM-B)

If Ian followed its previously projected path – which could've led to a direct hit to Tampa Bay or following a parallel track west of the region – it could have been devastating, given that Florida's Gulf Coast is susceptible to a hurricane's storm surge.

Storm surge risk is greater on the eastern side of a hurricane.

Photo: Illistrustation showing how the storm motion is left to right with the circulation of the storm being counter-clockwise. This causes water to pile up at the right front quadrant of the cross-section of the hurricane.

The storm motion is left to right with the circulation of the storm being counter-clockwise. Look at the water piling up at the right front quadrant of the cross-section of the hurricane. (The Comet Project and NOAA)

During Irma, the 115 mph winds out of the northeast were offshore wind and actually forced water out of Tampa Bay. FOX 13 video from the time shows exposed sea walls and Tampa residents walking on what hours before was underwater by feet.

From 2017: Hurricane Irma empties Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay was on the left side of Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it made landfall near Marco Island. The offshore winds blew the waters of the bay out to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing Tampa residents to walk along the muddy bottom of Hillsborough Bay from Bayshore.