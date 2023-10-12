Sarasota center for seniors among those participating in Walk To End Alzheimer's

article

At Town Square Sarasota, seniors who may not be able to walk as well as they used to are using their upper bodies to get active.

The goal is to help them physically and mentally.

"We take care of seniors with mild cognitive impairment, and their caregivers. We offer socialization. We offer respite for families," said Center Director Jill Grinnell.

Many of the activities at Town Square Sarasota are focused on those living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

"It is a cognitive impairment of the brain, and it's a disease that is progressive. It affects short term memory first, decision-making process, their ability to go about their lives every day and how to do tasks in their everyday life," shared Pamela Maren with the Florida Gulf Coast Alzheimer's Association.

The team at Town Square want to improve the mental and physical health of seniors.

With those members in mind, Grinnell and Town Square Sarasota Program Director, Lisa Bracken, are also using the facility for exercise. They are preparing to participate with their team for the upcoming Walk To End Alzheimer's.

"I think it's important because first of all it brings everyone together, and you can walk for somebody that you are supporting, or you can walk for yourself", said Bracken.

They're taking steps to hopefully one day change lives.

"Because we have to find a cure someday and there's a cure out there and if we don't raise money we are never going to find a cure", said Grinnell.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday, Oct. 28 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

For more information about how to participate, click here.

For more information about Town Square Sarasota, click here.