Sarasota County deputies investigate officer-involved shooting: SCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that followed a shooting at a McDonald's parking lot in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County officer-involved shooting
What we know:
The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of the 4800 block of Hoyer Drive, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
The incident followed a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald's at Cattleman Road and Bee Ridge Road.
The sheriff's office said there is no current threat to public safety.
Circumstances behind deputy shooting
What we don't know:
SCSO detectives are investigating the incident. Officials have not released any details about what led to the officer-involved shooting or whether anyone was injured.
Ongoing detective investigation
What's next:
The sheriff’s office said it will release more information as it becomes available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SCSO Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at Sarasota Crime Stoppers.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.