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Sarasota County deputies investigate officer-involved shooting: SCSO

By
FOX 13 News
Sarasota County
Published October 11, 2026 8:03 AM EDT
Published October 11, 2026 8:03 AM EDT

The Brief

    • The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting following a separate shooting at a McDonald's parking lot.
    • Detectives responded to the 4800 block of Hoyer Drive after an incident connected to a shooting near Cattleman Road and Bee Ridge Road.
    • Officials said there is no current threat to public safety as the criminal investigation remains ongoing.

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that followed a shooting at a McDonald's parking lot in Sarasota County.

Sarasota County officer-involved shooting 

What we know:

The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of the 4800 block of Hoyer Drive, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The incident followed a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald's at Cattleman Road and Bee Ridge Road.

The sheriff's office said there is no current threat to public safety.

Circumstances behind deputy shooting

What we don't know:

SCSO detectives are investigating the incident. Officials have not released any details about what led to the officer-involved shooting or whether anyone was injured.

Ongoing detective investigation

What's next:

The sheriff’s office said it will release more information as it becomes available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SCSO Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at Sarasota Crime Stoppers.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Sarasota County