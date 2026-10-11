Sarasota County deputies investigate officer-involved shooting: SCSO

The Brief The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting following a separate shooting at a McDonald's parking lot. Detectives responded to the 4800 block of Hoyer Drive after an incident connected to a shooting near Cattleman Road and Bee Ridge Road. Officials said there is no current threat to public safety as the criminal investigation remains ongoing.



The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that followed a shooting at a McDonald's parking lot in Sarasota County.

Sarasota County officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of the 4800 block of Hoyer Drive, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The incident followed a shooting in the parking lot of a McDonald's at Cattleman Road and Bee Ridge Road.

The sheriff's office said there is no current threat to public safety.

Circumstances behind deputy shooting

What we don't know:

SCSO detectives are investigating the incident. Officials have not released any details about what led to the officer-involved shooting or whether anyone was injured.

Ongoing detective investigation

What's next:

The sheriff’s office said it will release more information as it becomes available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SCSO Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at Sarasota Crime Stoppers.