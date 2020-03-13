Sarasota County Fair canceled as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Sarasota County Fair Board announced on Friday that the Sarasota County Fair, which was scheduled for March 13-22 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds has been canceled to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis has urged local governments and private organizations to shut down large public events at the recommendation of state health officials.

As of Friday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health is investigating two possible cases of COVID-19 in Sarasota County.



If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

