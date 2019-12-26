Sarasota County fire department looks to the future with 3 new facilities

The sirens are silent now, but the calls happen every single day.

"We are very busy. We run almost 70,000 calls for service every year," said Chief Michael Regnier.

Fire Station 9 off Apex Road is being built from the ground, up as firefighters work from this temporary space.

As Sarasota County expands, so does the fire department. A new facility will soon replace a temporary fire station off Apex Road near Celery Fields. Two firefighters have worked out of the temporary spot, but now it will be fully staffed.

"That is going to be built for a full-sized fire station with all fully-staffed personnel, an ambulance, and fire engine," said Chief Regnier.

While that station is estimated to be finished by the summer of 2020, two other firehouses will be torn down and rebuilt: Station 8, off of Bee Ridge Road, and Station 13, on Siesta Key.

Station 13 in Siesta Key will be torn down and rebuilt.

"These were fire stations that were at the end of life. They were built to last about 40 to 50 years," said the Chief. "They'll be storm-ready. The current ones that are being torn down and rebuilt are not and therefore we can keep our firefighters located at a station when a storm moves through so we are ready to respond whenever a storm goes by."

Crews will work from temporary sites located at both construction zones. By the time they're finished, all three fire stations will be ready to face the future.

"We are always looking to increase the services to the community. We are always looking to do the best elite service we can," said Chief Regnier.