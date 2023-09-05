Sarasota County man sentenced to 15 years in prison for hit-and-run that killed 13-year-old

A Sarasota County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl just over a year ago.

David Chang

David Chingcheng Chang, 67, pled open to one count of Leaving the Scene of a Crash involving Death and one count of Tampering with Evidence in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Osprey in August 2022.

On August 16, 2022, Lilly, 13, was riding her bike from Pineview School in Osprey when she was struck by a car. The driver of the suspect car, later identified as Chang, continued driving, leaving the scene.

Glaubach was hospitalized in critical condition and nearly two weeks later, she succumbed to her injuries. Chang was arrested one day after the incident, and his car was found at a Tampa auto body shop.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the girl was within the crosswalk, and Chang had ignored the flashing lights.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, Chang was sentenced to 15 years of prison followed by 3 years of probation, according to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. The first 4 years of prison are a minimum-mandatory.