Sarasota County inmate's death may have been ‘self-inflicted,’ detectives say

Sarasota County investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the death of an inmate.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies said they found 40-year-old Thomas Biggs unresponsive in his cell. They said they began administering CPR "but were unsuccessful."

Detectives said, based on preliminary evidence, it appears Biggs’ death may have been self-inflicted, however, officials are awaiting a complete autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s Office. They said Biggs was housed in the cell by himself.

"There is no reason to suspect foul play at this time," according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Biggs was in jail following a November 2020 arrest for fraud. Officials said he is a convicted felon with an "extensive history of arrests in Sarasota County."

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate his death.

