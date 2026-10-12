Sarasota County man accused of pulling gun at McDonald’s, later firing at deputies: SCSO

The Brief A 39-year-old man is expected to face five counts of attempted second-degree murder on a law enforcement officer after an overnight shootout with Sarasota County deputies. Deputies tracked the suspect, Casy King, to his home after he allegedly pulled out a gun in the McDonald's drive-thru on Bee Ridge Road. King, who was shot three times after firing at deputies, is still hospitalized.



A man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident at a McDonald's drive-thru in Sarasota County ended in a shootout with deputies at his home overnight on Sunday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

McDonald's drive-thru altercation

What we know:

Shortly after midnight Sunday, deputies responded to the McDonald's parking lot at Bee Ridge Road and Cattlemen Road after Casy King, 39, reportedly pulled out a gun.

"There was an altercation there," Doug Johnson, SCSO public information officer said. "We're still trying to figure out what occurred, but the suspect brandished his weapon and pointed it at, I think, the employees that were there."

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Deputies used a partial license plate number to track King to his home on Hoyer Drive within about 20 minutes.

Sarasota County shootout

What they're saying:

Investigators say they found that vehicle in the driveway of the home.

"Other deputies arrived and they took positions around the house, and they gave commands for Mr. King to come out of the house, and he did not," Johnson said.

As the orders for King to surrender continued, investigators say his parents were inside the home and called 911.

"She called because she heard the deputies trying to get Mr. King to come out of the residence," Johnson said. "She saw him with the rifle, so at that point, she called 911."

The sheriff's office says King then started shooting at deputies through his front door. A deputy returned fire, hitting King three times.

"My understanding is, he was shot three times," Johnson said. "Once in the hand, once in the chest, and I think, the hip or upper leg area."

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

No deputies were shot, SCSO said. King is still in the hospital, reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Drive-thru dispute cause

What we don't know:

Deputies are still investigating what sparked the initial incident at the McDonald's drive-thru.

Attempted murder charges pending

What's next:

Once released from the hospital, King is expected to face five counts of attempted second-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, in addition to other charges related to the incident at McDonald's.