Sarasota County Schools suspends temporary face mask policy

Beginning Monday, face masks will be optional in Sarasota County schools.

On Sunday, the district announced that it is suspending its temporary emergency face mask policy due the latest COVID-19 community-spread percentage. However, the district encourages everyone to wear a face mask when indoors to help keep the positivity rate below 8 percent.

The emergency policy is in effect until November 23 and if the COVID-19 positivity rate in Sarasota County rises above 10%, face masks will once again be mandatory.

