Expand / Collapse search

Sarasota County Schools suspends temporary face mask policy

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Florida
FOX 13 News

New rule for child quarantines

Pointing to a need to minimize the amount of time students are removed from in-person learning, the Florida Department of Health issued a revised rule that gives parents more authority to decide whether children go to school after being exposed to COVID.

SARASOTA, Fla. - Beginning Monday, face masks will be optional in Sarasota County schools

On Sunday, the district announced that it is suspending its temporary emergency face mask policy due the latest COVID-19 community-spread percentage. However, the district encourages everyone to wear a face mask when indoors to help keep the positivity rate below 8 percent. 

The emergency policy is in effect until November 23 and if the COVID-19 positivity rate in Sarasota County rises above 10%, face masks will once again be mandatory. 

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates