Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigates officer-involved shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. 

Few details have been released, but deputies say the shooting took place along Tarawa Drive in Sarasota

It is unknown how many people were shot or if the shooting was fatal. 

Deputies have not said if any officers were injured in the shooting. 

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide more details. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  