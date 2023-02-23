Sarasota cyclist, who happens to be a doctor, helps crash victim on road and in hospital

Archie Suse thought he was making a quick drive to pick up take-out food, but his journey took a much different turn than he expected.

"The last thing I remember was that I was entering into a curve with a bridge and I just passed out," he explained to FOX 13. "I had gone from the left lane through the right lane to hit the bridge and how I didn’t hit something oncoming is just an absolute miracle."

Standing over him wasn’t an angel, but a man with a bike.

"He just took over," Archie recalled. "He called 911. He made all the phone calls. He had everything stopped."

Archie had one question.

"I had asked him what his name was at the accident, and he just said Alex," he explained.

As he recovered at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Archie wanted to find Alex.

He even thought about even taking an ad out in the paper, trying to find the man who helped him, little did he realize he'd appear right in front of him.

"I’m looking, and I can’t believe it’s the same guy that helped me out of my car. I thought it was a miracle. I thought maybe I had gone to heaven and this was my guardian angel," said Archie.

No bike this time, but Alex was in scrubs.

Alex Strouhal is his full name, and he’s a physical therapist at Doctor’s Hospital.

"I read the report that he was in a car accident and how many Archies were in a car accident the day before," said Alex.

Archie was in shock.

"He was checking all of my extremities to make sure I had no broken bones," he said.

Archie had a pacemaker installed since Alex helped him. They crossed paths at just the right time.

Archie’s heart had stopped behind the wheel, causing the crash.

Alex, an avid cyclist was riding home from work, when he saw it happen.

A mere coincidence, perhaps, but one with a meaning that these two take to heart.

"I think we should all stop our busy days once in a while," Alex said, "and help people around us that need help."