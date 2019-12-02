Sarasota deputies: 11-year-old accidentally shot after finding a firearm

article

An 11-year-old is expected to recover after an accidental shooting, deputies said. They said he was playing with another child inside a home when they found the firearm.

Deputies said the shooting occurred Sunday in the 3000 block of McCloud Circle in Sarasota. Investigators said the children found the weapon while they were playing inside the home.

There was an “accidental discharge” from the weapon which caused a bullet to enter and exit the 11-year-old’s cheek, according to Sarasota deputies. The child was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

As of Monday morning, he wasn’t released from the hospital. He has not yet been released but is expected to recover, deputies said.

Detectives said they are trying to determine who owner the firearm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900.