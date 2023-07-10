Sarasota deputies investigating shooting, 1 person injured

article

One person was injured during a shooting in Sarasota late Sunday night according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that everyone involved was accounted for after the incident that happened around 11:54 p.m. in the 3700 Block of Ferguson Street.

Officials say there is no threat to the public, but detectives are still investigating the incident.