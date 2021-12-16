Sarasota holiday festivities benefit area non-profits

article

More than 100 gingerbread houses and 50 Christmas trees are on display at University Town Center in Sarasota. It’s all part of the 13th annual Girl Scout Festival and the 2nd annual UTC Festival of Trees.

"Everyone is welcome to look at the trees and houses and vote for their favorite for a dollar or they can bid in a silent auction for a chance to win one of the trees," explained Julie Fanning, marketing director for Benderson Development.

All of the money raised through the silent auction and the votes goes back to each participating charity.

"The trees and gingerbread houses are very impressive," Fanning stated. "We are just proud to showcase the non-profits in our area and raise awareness for them during this important giving season. It’s just great to showcase the amazing work that’s being done in our community."

Voting is open until the end of business on Sunday, December 19.

LINK: Learn more about the Girl Scouts Gingerbread Festival here.

LINK: Learn more about the UTC Festival of Trees here.

