Sarasota homeowner injured after truck crashes through house: FHP
article
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota man was injured after a truck crashed through his home early on Tuesday morning.
Timeline:
Florida Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old Sarasota man was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 on Tournament Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. The truck was approaching the stop sign intersection of County Club Way but didn't stop and went off the road, according to troopers.
The truck slammed into a home on Country Club Way. FHP says the homeowner, a 62-year-old man, was inside his house at the time of the crash and had minor injuries.
What's next:
The crash is still under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from Florida Highway Patrol.