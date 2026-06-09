Sarasota homeowner injured after truck crashes through house: FHP

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The Brief A pickup truck smashed directly into a Sarasota home early Tuesday morning, according to FHP. State troopers reported that the driver failed to stop at a stop sign before veering off the road. The crash is still under investigation.



A Sarasota man was injured after a truck crashed through his home early on Tuesday morning.

Timeline:

Florida Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old Sarasota man was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 on Tournament Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. The truck was approaching the stop sign intersection of County Club Way but didn't stop and went off the road, according to troopers.

The truck slammed into a home on Country Club Way. FHP says the homeowner, a 62-year-old man, was inside his house at the time of the crash and had minor injuries.

What's next:

The crash is still under investigation.