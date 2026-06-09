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Sarasota homeowner injured after truck crashes through house: FHP

By
FOX 13 News
Sarasota
Published June 9, 2026 8:01 AM EDT
Published June 9, 2026 8:01 AM EDT
article

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Brief

    • A pickup truck smashed directly into a Sarasota home early Tuesday morning, according to FHP.
    • State troopers reported that the driver failed to stop at a stop sign before veering off the road.
    • The crash is still under investigation.

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota man was injured after a truck crashed through his home early on Tuesday morning.

Timeline:

Florida Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old Sarasota man was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 on Tournament Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. The truck was approaching the stop sign intersection of County Club Way but didn't stop and went off the road, according to troopers.

The truck slammed into a home on Country Club Way. FHP says the homeowner, a 62-year-old man, was inside his house at the time of the crash and had minor injuries.

What's next:

The crash is still under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was collected from Florida Highway Patrol.

Sarasota