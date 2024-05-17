Sarasota homicide under investigation

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Sarasota police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of 31st St. and Osprey Avenue.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident, and they don’t believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call SPD’s non-emergency line at 941-316-1199 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.

