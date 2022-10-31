Sarasota man gave LSD to 11-year-old girl, deputies say

article

Sarasota County deputies said a young girl was "going in and out of consciousness" after a 19-year-old gave her LSD.

Wednesday, they arrested Gabriel Derylak, saying he provided drugs to the 11-year-old girl. The investigation began back on July 29, when deputies arrived at the girl's home. After she was evaluated, they said she was experiencing the effects of LSD or acid.

"Conversations between Derylak and the child revealed Derylak drove to the 11-year-old’s neighborhood and provided her with marijuana edibles and seven tabs of LSD," according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Derylak is facing several charges of sale of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 18 and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

READ: Brian Laundrie's parents request limiting depositions about son's 'history and last days' in Petito lawsuit

Detectives did not say how Derylak knew the child or contacted her.

During his arrested, deputies said they located 163 prescription pills, LSD, marijuana, 125 grams of mushrooms, THC edibles and cartridges, butane hash oil, and drug sales paraphernalia at his apartment at 3700 South Osprey Avenue.

Those items were submitted to a laboratory and could lead to additional charges.