Sarasota Police Department gives high school students surprise gift

Students at Booker High School’s Law Academy got a behind the scenes look into the Sarasota Police Department.

"This was just completely new. I loved seeing the bomb squad, the K9 unit, getting to know all the units was absolutely amazing," said senior Angelina Albrecht.

Before the students returned to school, Chief Rex Troche had one last presentation and a big surprise.

"Everyone today is leaving with an iPad," he said.

READ: Florida Polytechnic University students build solar racing car for national competition

Officers wheeled in more than 60 iPads. A lot of emotion was expressed from students.

"Here is an opportunity to make a difference in these kids’ lives. Some of them cannot afford a computer, some of them don’t have access to this technology. This will be a game changer for some of these kids," said Chief Troche.

Through a partnership with community member Deb Kabinoff and the Sarasota Police Foundation, the iPads were purchased.

"I’m so pleased to be giving them each an iPad because that will help them with their school work, learning and also open up those new opportunities for them that we’ve been talking about," said Kabinoff.

READ: Speed detection cameras in Hillsborough County school zones approved by commissioners

Some were speechless, others teared up.

"This is absolutely incredible, like I’m so grateful and happy," said Albrecht.

Albrecht said it’s a gift that will help her as she prepares for her future.

"I get to have something I can actually bring to school and do my work and I can use it for college, this is just so helpful," she explained.

"It’s an opportunity to explore in order to better their lives. At the end of the day, this is what this is all about," said Chief Troche.