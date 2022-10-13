Sarasota police: DNA connects suspect who died in jail to Tamiami Trail murders

When William Devonshire died in the Sarasota County Jail, he was only facing charges for one of two murder that police believed he was involved in. Now, they can confirm that DNA evidence links him to the deaths of two women.

Back in March, Sarasota police detectives believed the murders of Kelliann Ripley and Vickie Levitch were connected. At the time, investigators said Devonshire's DNA matched the evidence found where Ripley's body was located, which was at the Centennial Park boat ramp. He was arrested on a murder charge, but only in Ripley's case.

Just weeks later, a second body was found under Whitaker Bayou Bridge along North Tamiami Trail. Officials identified the victim as 48-year-old Vickie Levitch. Her body was found near the Centennial Park boat ramp on North Tamiami Trail.

When Devonshire died in Sarasota County Jail, detectives said they were "in the process of writing a probable cause affidavit charging Devonshire" in Levitch's death.

PREVIOUS: Suspect in Tamiami Trail murders dies in Sarasota County Jail

Thursday, detectives announced that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement "scientifically" connected him to both victims. Officials did not provide a possible motive.

On May 17, Devonshire was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital following a medical event. Ten days later, he returned to the county jail and was under hospice care. He passed away in the morning of June 5.