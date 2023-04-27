Siesta Key North Bridge back open after traffic delays, Sarasota police say
SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The Siesta Key North Bridge was stuck open and creating major traffic delays for drivers Thursday evening, according to police.
But now, the bridge has reopened to drivers in the area, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Drivers in the area were being asked to find another route for more than an hour before police say the bridge was reopened to traffic.
The North Bridge is one of two bridges that link Siesta Key to the mainland.