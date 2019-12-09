Sarasota Santa spreads cheer in honor of a very special Christmas elf

We're about two weeks away from Christmas but don't be surprised if you spot Jolly Old Saint Nick strolling the streets of Sarasota.

Several nights a week, a man dresses up as Santa, greets kids, waves to drivers, and hands out presents. While he's on a mission to spread some much-needed holiday cheer, there's a special purpose behind his display.

By day, he's Andrew Jones. By night, he transforms into Santa Claus. He's got the suit, the boots, the beard and a sack of toys slung over his shoulder.

"I want to pass on hope and give people joy," Jones said. "We live in bleak times. People get depressed and they need to know people care."

Though he said he used to be a professional improv actor, Jones began dressing in red after his sister died in a motorcycle accident.

"She did love children," Jones said. "She loved the Christmas season. That was her favorite season. So, I figure I'll honor her name by dressing up as Santa."

He started by passing out her collection of Beanie Babies. Now, he collects stuffed animals and toys for the children he meets.

It's not just the little ones who get a kick out of his red suit. Adults honk their horns, flash their headlights, and let out cheers from restaurants and bars as he lets out a hearty "ho, ho, ho."

As he walks the streets, Jones reflects on his favorite quote, "be the change you wish to see in the world."

Jones said, "People need to know there is hope and be happy. Trying to be the happiness the world should have."